 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mayo experts discuss proposed menthol ban

  • Updated
  • 0
menthol cigarettes.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After the FDA announced a proposed ban on menthol products, including cigarette and cigar flavorings, Dr. J. Taylor Hays with Mayo Clinic Health Systems shared what a change would entail.

Director of the Nicotine Dependence Center, Hays says hundreds of thousands of lives could be saved if menthol is banned over the course of 30-40 years, with a possible drop of smoking Americans as high as 15-percent after a decade.

It is estimated that 18.5 million Americans use menthol-infused tobacco products. That figure includes minors as young as 12 years old.

Hays says a part of menthol's addictive quality has to do with traditional consumer behavior when shopping.

"We've known for a long time across most adult smokers there's a fairly strong brand loyalty," Hays said. "When you start with a brand, you usually don't switch. People who start with menthol-containing cigarettes as a young adult probably will continue them."

A deadline to pubically comment on the FDA's proposal is August 2.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you