Mayo provides free sports physicals for Boys & Girls Club members

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System offered free sports physicals to middle and high school aged students.
Members of the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club (BGC) could swing by the Amie L. Mathy Center at Viterbo University on Thursday.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) requires athletes to get a physical every two years. The physicals contain a long questionnaire, heart and lung exams and a physical muscle exam.
Dr. John Merfeld, Program Director for the La Crosse Mayo Family Medicine Residency Program said there is a continued need for programs like this.
"I was approached about a month ago and told that there were youth in our community who were not able to participate in athletics because they didn't have their sports physical done,” Dr. Merfeld said. “And so we at Mayo love to provide services to the community. What better service than providing our youth with this opportunity today to allow them to participate in the sport that they love."
Merfeld said that children and teens in athletics are a great thing because it builds team understanding and allows students to understand roles and doing them.
Scott Ziolkowski, a parent and coach of a student receiving a physical shared his thoughts about this event being held.
“I think it’s important to get kids checked out and make sure they’re healthy. Especially in football where there is full pads and you are out in the heat,” Ziolkowski said. “This is a great program. I’m so glad that it is offered between Mayo and BGC. The kids benefit from it and it’s a win, win, win!”
Officials said this will be an annual event.