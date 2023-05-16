Mayo receives $1M commitment for new hospital

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is announcing a large, financial commitment from two people they say are "philanthropic partners."
J. Willard "Bill" Marriott, Jr., and Donna G. Marriott are supporting Mayo's new hospital with a $1 million dollar gift.
Through a statement provided by Mayo, Mr. Marriott says in part, "My wife and I have greatly appreciated the excellent health care provided by Dr. Mueller and are continuously impressed by the medical excellence across Mayo Clinic. "
Dr. Paul Mueller is Regional Vice President for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. "With this gift, we hope to inspire others in the La Crosse area to support this important project."
In a release from Mayo, the new, six floor, 70 bed facility will include a surgical and procedural floor adjacent to, and integrated with the current operating rooms. There are also cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology, medical surgical units and space for growth with the new building.
Completion is set for 2024.
Mr. Marriott began his hospitality career with a root beer stand in Washington, D.C. That venture grew into the largest global hospitality company.
He also served as a public trustee of Mayo Clinic for a dozen years from 1986-98.