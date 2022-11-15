Mayor Mitch Reynolds discusses La Crosse's 2023 Budget

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Mayor Mitch Reynolds said La Crosse's capital budget reflects an investment into the community.
Renovating the police department and improving emergency services are a few examples.
The Operating Budget sits at $61.5 million. The budget will help fulfill essential services for parks and the library.
Mayor Reynolds said he does not anticipate a major impact on property taxes.
In regards to the unsheltered population in La Crosse, Mayor Reynolds said the city will continue to use federal dollars for emergency shelter.
"We do have a homelessness service coordinator that is funded through the operating budget," Mayor Reynolds said. "Most of what we are doing in terms of funding emergency temporary shelter all of those things were utilizing the federal dollars of the American Rescue Plan Act."
Mayor Reynolds added the revenue from the state is stagnant but expenses continue to grow.
He said 34 communities have referenda this year to help fund emergency services. He called on the State Legislature and Governor to help provide for all Wisconsin citizens.