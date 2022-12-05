Mayor Reynolds joins League of Women Voters to discuss river issues facing La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With a supply chain that is already strained in the U.S., low river levels have added to the economic challenges along the Mississippi River and all across the country.
On Monday, the League of Women Voters of the Upper Mississippi River Region invited La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds to talk with voters about how these issues impact a river town like La Crosse.
While living on the Mississippi River is a perk for many, there are some disadvantages that come along with it, like severe flooding. Mayor Reynolds said recently he has been focused on a different issue; low river levels.
"Look at the impact the Mississippi has on the global economy," Mayor Reynolds said during a webinar Monday. "Curtailing shipping in any case, whether it be high water or low water, can be problematic."
Reynolds said our portion of the river has been less impacted by low water because of our intricate lock and dam system. He said that the system needs to be protected with things like the Safeguarding the Mississippi River Together, or SMRT, Act. The SMRT Act was introduced into Congress this summer.
The League of Women Voters hosts these webinars so voters can better understand some of the issues the community are facing.
For more information on LWV visit their website.