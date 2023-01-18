 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Spreading North This Evening, Heavy Snow Overnight...

.Snow is making slow progress north northeast this evening,
looking to reach the Interstate 90 corridor by late evening,
continuing to overspread the area the rest of the night.

The snow will be heaviest during the overnight when rates of 1
to 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period at
any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin,
freezing rain will be possible, which could result in a glaze of
ice.

The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning,
tapering off from south to north as a it does. The bulk of the
snow accumulations are expected from late this evening through
the overnight.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Mayor Reynolds signs Sister City agreement with Junglinster, Luxembourg

  • Updated
  • 0

The City of La Crosse signed an agreement with its eighth Sister City Junglinster, Luxembourg on Wednesday.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse signed an agreement with its eighth Sister City Junglinster, Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Signing

Mayor Mitch Reynolds held a virtual signing of the friendship document with the Mayor of Junglinster, Luxembourg, Romain Reitz.

Reynolds

Junglinster is a city in the eastern part of Luxembourg and is home to about 7,800 people.

Those behind this new sister-city said in this case the relationship between the two cities is driven by education. Both Viterbo University and the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse are already working with the University of Luxembourg.

"This one is particularly important because now it's the young folks," Member of the Luxembourg American Society James Birnbaum said. "It's the next generations that are coming up and really get to experience the differences between the United States and Europe and what we agree and are together on."

Birndaum said 25 students from Junglinster are planning on coming to La Crosse this summer.

They are the latest to visit the city. In the past, students and teachers came to Aquinas High School beginning in 2020.  

In 2022, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg visited La Crosse while on tour through the Midwest. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you