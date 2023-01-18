Mayor Reynolds signs Sister City agreement with Junglinster, Luxembourg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse signed an agreement with its eighth Sister City Junglinster, Luxembourg on Wednesday.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds held a virtual signing of the friendship document with the Mayor of Junglinster, Luxembourg, Romain Reitz.
Junglinster is a city in the eastern part of Luxembourg and is home to about 7,800 people.
Those behind this new sister-city said in this case the relationship between the two cities is driven by education. Both Viterbo University and the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse are already working with the University of Luxembourg.
"This one is particularly important because now it's the young folks," Member of the Luxembourg American Society James Birnbaum said. "It's the next generations that are coming up and really get to experience the differences between the United States and Europe and what we agree and are together on."
Birndaum said 25 students from Junglinster are planning on coming to La Crosse this summer.
They are the latest to visit the city. In the past, students and teachers came to Aquinas High School beginning in 2020.
In 2022, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg visited La Crosse while on tour through the Midwest.