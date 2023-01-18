Mayor Reynolds signs Sister City agreement with Junglinster, Luxembourg

Weather Alert

...Snow Spreading North This Evening, Heavy Snow Overnight... .Snow is making slow progress north northeast this evening, looking to reach the Interstate 90 corridor by late evening, continuing to overspread the area the rest of the night. The snow will be heaviest during the overnight when rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period at any given location. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, freezing rain will be possible, which could result in a glaze of ice. The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning, tapering off from south to north as a it does. The bulk of the snow accumulations are expected from late this evening through the overnight. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&