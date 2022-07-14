Mayor tries a training day with fire department

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds decided he wanted to find out in person what the various city departments do on a day to day basis. At the top of that list, the La Crosse Fire Department.
Reynolds picked the perfect day to get a workout with the fire fighters as it was their training day. Members of the department helped the mayor through the various activities that make up a training day.
"Well, I'm learning," said Mayor Reynolds. "Our fire department, they're highly skilled, intensely trained."
"I am not in any kind of shape to do this job," Reynolds added.
The mayor however, did complete all of the portions of the training which included pulling someone to safety, prying open locked doors and taking gear up several flights of steps.