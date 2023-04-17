McDonald's is upgrading its burgers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Snow, Locally Heavy Bands, Persist Across Parts Of Western
Into Central Wisconsin...

.Snow continues to track south southeast across western and
central Wisconsin early this morning. Locally heavier banding
continues to produce 1 to 2" per hour rates. Public reports from
a few locations across western and central Wisconsin have been in
excess of a foot. Another 1 to 4 inches are possible over western
and central Wisconsin, with the snow tapering off and easing east
toward the noon hour.

Meanwhile, northwest winds will continue to gust from 30 to 40 mph
this morning. There have been numerous reports of tree damage from
the combination of wet, heavy snow and the strong winds...some of
which has lead to localized power outages.

Roads are snow covered, slippery and hazardous. Consider delaying
or altering travel plans early this morning if conditions warrant
it in your area.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...if you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

McDonald's is upgrading its burgers

  • Updated
  • 0

McDonald's, which has been focusing on upgrading its core items to boost sales, is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.

Buns will be softer. Cheese, gooier. Onion will be added to patties right on the grill. And the Big Mac sauce? There will be more of it.

"We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever," said chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation of McDonald's USA, in a statement Monday. The upgrades apply to the Big Mac and the McDouble burger as well as the classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger.

The improvements were first made to burgers in international markets, the company said, and have already arrived in some US cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Las Vegas. They'll be available nationally by early next year.

The changes follow other improvements to key menu items.

In 2018, McDonald's announced that it was switching to fresh beef for its Quarter Pounders, a complicated move with a big sales payoff. In 2021, it launched a crispy chicken sandwich to replace previous iterations — a relatively late arrival in the chicken sandwich wars, but one that seems to have resonated with McDonald's customers. .

"We are gaining market share in both chicken and beef," thanks to improved burgers and items like the chicken sandwich, said McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski during a January analyst call. "In an environment where our customers are looking for the simple and familiar, our core menu items have never been more relevant," he said. In the US, sales at stores open at least 13 months jumped 5.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, rising 10.3% for the whole year.

Focusing on promoting its core menu items, rather than introducing new products, is a way to keep processes simpler and reduce friction in the kitchen. And McDonald's has been using promotions like celebrity meal platforms and the adult Happy Meal to create buzz around its signature items.

"Throughout 2022, some of our most successful campaign platforms brought our customers closer to the core menu items," Kempczinski said during the January call.

McDonald's isn't the only brand trying to improve its main offerings.

Burger King, which last year announced a plan to turn its business around, has been focusing on improving the Whopper and making it more visible in advertising. In the fourth quarter last year, it held Whopper trainings for franchisees. The brand said in February that the Whopper contributed to higher US sales in that quarter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

