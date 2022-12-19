MCHS using virtual reality to design new hospital in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is using virtual reality (VR) to design a new hospital.
The use of technology is assisting the construction crew in fine-tuning the designs of labor and delivery rooms, procedure rooms, and hospital and intensive care unit patient rooms.
"It allows us to see what is really helpful and useful now," said MCHS La Crosse Family Birthplace RN Ashley Kurash. "I think it's going to allow us to move more seamlessly into the new hospital because we're not going to have those hiccups and those areas where we didn't feel like it was well thought out, so it's allowing us to see this space and figure out all the minor details as well."
Nick Worden, Project Manager for the new hospital in La Crosse, says they are currently in the concrete phase of the project and hope to be moved in during the 4th quarter of 2023.