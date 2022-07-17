Mediterranean Fest celebrates 48th year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church brought patrons a taste of southern European culture Sunday with the 48th annual Mediterranean Fest.
Consisting of traditions from Syria, Lebanon, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Russia and more, the festival brought together live music, dancing and food native to the nations and its people. The menu consisted of kebabs of chicken, lamb and falafel, a dish made from deep fried chick peas.
Organizer Richard Markos says that the festival helped bring the church back to life decades ago.
"This is our major fundraiser," Markos said. "This is the reason why we're going. This is the 48th year that we've had this festival. We started it in 1976 to sort of resurrect the church because it had been dormant for 56 years. A few of us got together, started the festival and the thing has grown ever since."
The event comes around St. Elias day, who the church is named after, which is held July 20.