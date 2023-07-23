 Skip to main content
Mediterranean Festival draws a large crowd

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The 49th annual Mediterranean Festival was held Sunday.

Med fest sign

The event held at St. Elias Orthodox Church in La Crosse drew a large crowd and featured many attractions for people of all ages.

pic

The festival gives the attendee a choice of three dinner options which included: Chicken Kabob dinner, Lamb dinner, or Falafel dinner. The event also providing live music entertainment of the Middle Eastern and Eastern European Folk Music genre and face painting for children.

food

Stacey Kalas, Parish Council President of St. Elias Orthodox Church said that the event traditionally has drawn a large crowd.

“We put this festival on every year rain or shine,” Kalas said. “We have done it in pouring rain and 100 degree heat which is really Mediterranean. Today is great! The crowd has really come out and I think that really represents how wonderful it is today. We have had a steady stream since we opened up.”

Kalas mentioned that there were 550 meals and that the festival traditionally sells out.

“We try to plan Mediterranean fest around the feast day of St. Elias,” she said. “The feast day is always July 20th. We try to plan around that for our festival. July is the prefect time for a Mediterranean festival and it coincides with our patron saint. We want to thank everyone in the community as this is a huge fundraiser for our expanding our church. We love to share our culture and our food.”

