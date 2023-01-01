Meet Harper, La Crosse's "Baby New Year" for 2023!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It only took a handful of minutes for the area's first child to be born in 2023.
Harper Leigh Sparks was born at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse Sunday at 12:22 a.m. She is also said to be the first baby born in all of Wisconsin this year.
The second daughter and child of Kristen Olsen and Timothy Sparks, Harper was born almost six weeks premature and was taken to the NICU after weighing 4 pounds, 8 ounces. The couple hails from Black River Falls but arrived in the hospital a few days before Harper's birth due to complications, but said the baby's prognosis is good.
The couple was in awe when they got to hold their newborn for the first time.
"It's a little hard to describe," Olson said. "It was a nice feeling. Like a warmth that just went over you."
"I also got to hold baby Harper this morning," Sparks said. "It was incredible. It really was. She's so tiny. I'm looking at our three-year-old here and I don't even know what to think. Her feet are the size of my thumb."
Harper's older sister Madelyn told Santa over the holidays she wanted her baby sister for Christmas.