Meet Luca & Luna, Mayo Clinic Health System facility dogs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is the first in the system to have not just one, but two full-time facility dogs on their staff.
Luna and Luca, a yellow and black Labrador respectively, help out patients by giving them comfort in times they may be struggling. Luca tends to be around cancer patients while Luna visits several departments and locations like Onalaska, Sparta and Tomah.
Raised by Canine Companions, who breeds dogs for these purposes and gives them out free of charge, the pair has been helping those in need feel comfortable for around six years between them.
Occupational Therapist Grace Skiles says patients can do an about face once they walk into the building.
“It’s amazing to see a patient’s demeanor change as soon as one of these dogs walk into the room," Skiles said. "If there was high anxiety, or sadness or even just more of a flat affect, the dog will come in and all of a sudden, the patient opens up a little bit more. Maybe even a little bit more compliant so that a nursing staff or provider could get done what needs to get done.”
Lisa Morgan, Supervisor or Rehab Services, says that the jobs done by a facility dog can be very fast paced.
"Sometimes there's a set schedule where I have certain patients in certain rooms," Morgan said. "Or they're in certain therapy sessions where we'll go to participate and interact. Sometimes it's spontaneous. A nurse or physician may contact me and say we may have someone that can really use a visit right now. Then we'll put them on our list and go be with them as well."
Luna lives with Morgan at her house and says the most memorable story occurred on the dog's first week.
A patient who loved dogs got to spend time with Luna and passed away minutes after the appointment ended. Morgan says they were supposed to see them again the next day. The family told Morgan how much they appreciated seeing their loved one's final moments filled with joy.