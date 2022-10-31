Meet the 2022 Winona Education Association Teacher of the Year

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona Education Association surprised Kirstin Schultz Monday morning with the 2022 Teacher of the Year award.
Every year, a teacher that goes above and beyond for their students and the district is nominated by peers and the recipient is selected by a committee.
Schultz is a third grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. Through her 31-year career, she had spent 22 of them at the elementary school.
The entire school celebrated all that Schultz has done for students, fellow teachers and the district has a whole. Adding to the excitement, Schultz's family joined in for the special surprise.
Amber Mlynczak, a Winona Education Association Teacher of the Year committee member, said that Schultz stood out because she's done so much for everyone in the district and has touched the hearts of many through her time in Winona.
"She's been in our district for a very long time so she has touched many, many lives in our elementary," Mlynczak said. "There's lots of elementary students who have been part of her life and she's dedicated so much to our district, to our buildings and to our kids."
Even with the nomination process, this recognition is something Schultz didn't expect.
"It's pretty exciting. We have a lot of amazing teachers in Winona. I'm super honored," Schultz said. "I have always wanted to be a teacher, since third grade, and this is my 31st year of teaching and I have third grade most of them. I love being with the students every day. I love the excitement when they come to school and they want to be here. It's just fun - it's been a really fun job."
The committee plans to get Schultz out in the community at various events, as a way to keep the celebrations going all year long.