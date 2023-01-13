Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs on Friday the 13th

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Many people often associate Friday the 13th with bad luck, but some are hoping to win big during tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing.
Taking place at 10 p.m. Central Time, the payout would be nearly $1.4 billion. That would be the second highest in the game's history. The lump sum cash option would be around half of the jackpot.
Seven Mega Millions winning tickets have been bought in history for drawings taking place on the unluckiest day of the calendar. Four of them were in Michigan.
Despite the odds being 1 in 302,575,350, Winona State University statistics Professor Silas Bergen says that the minimal risk and huge prize is enough reason for people to play.
“Depends on the person," Bergen said. "Hope springs eternal, I think. What does it cost to buy a ticket right now for the Mega Millions? Is it $2? What’s a $2 ticket. If you were to lose $2 on the street, would you be devastated by that? Maybe not. You kind of weigh the cost versus potential payout. You might say, ‘the cost isn’t that big so I’m just going to go ahead and do it.”
La Crosse residents are hopeful to take home the money and wonder what they would do with it.
“That’s a good question," Dan Reckase said. "I’m retired at this point. I like living in La Crosse. I imagine I would travel and maybe I’d get a second home somewhere. Then I’d try to figure out some things I could do to help the community with the rest of the money.”
Bergen added the following statistics compared to winning the lottery:
- More likely to flip a coin on heads 28 times in a row
- Greater chance to roll a six on a single die 10 times in a row
- More likely to get struck by lightning twice
- 250 times more likely to die in a plane crash
- 60,000 times more likely to die in a car accident