Members of Harry J Olson Senior Center concerned over the building's future

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center are concerned over the future of the building as a their resolution now sits without a recommendation with members of the La Crosse City Council.
Cheryl Fosler said the center is the only place she wants to be as she has developed many friendships with other members.
She is worried if her friendships would last if their common meeting area was no longer in operation.
"There is nowhere I'd have to go. I could probably look for places but my friendships might last...they might not," Fosler said.
Harry J Olson Member Sherley said the building holds sentimental value as her father used to visit the building before she did.
Center Executive Director Erin Goggin said they are prepared to take on the financial burden of the building, to keep it as a senior center on the North Side of La Crosse.
"They want to go where everybody knows their name," Goggin said. "We have been in business or operation since 1976. We must be doing something right."
The full City Council meets in City Hall on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the resolution.