Memorial Day activities in the area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To honor those who sacrificed their lives in service to our country, communities around the region are holding numerous services, events, and parades on Memorial Day Monday.  

Here is a list of those activities:

Events:

Town of Campbell: 7 a.m Campbell Cemetery

Sparta: 8 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick's Cemetery; 9 a.m. Honor ceremony at Leon Cemetery; 10 a.m. Parade in Sparta; 11 a.m. Blyton Park Ceremony

La Crosse: 9 a.m. Parade; 10:00 a.m. - Oak Grove Cemetery (following Memorial Day Parade); 10:15 a.m. Woodlawn Cemetery 10:45 a.m. Mormon Coulee Memorial Park; 11:15 a.m. Catholic Cemetery; 11:15 a.m. Riverside Park Band Shelter; 11:30 a.m. Gate of Heaven Cemetery; 12:15 p.m. Jewish Cemetery

The parade begins at 6th and Main at 9 a.m., proceeds up Main St. to West Avenue to Badger St. to Oakland St. and across La Crosse St. and into Oak Grove Cemetery for the 10 a.m. service.

Onalaska: 10 a.m. Parade; 10:45 a.m. Hauser Cemetery; 11:15 a.m. Asbury Cemetery

The parade begins at American Legion Post 336 on Sand Lake Road and goes to the Onalaska Cemetery Veterans Memorial.

Following, the Onalaska American Legion is unveiling the 1LT Nick Dewhirst Memorial Display at the post. He died in Afghanistan in July 2008. 

West Salem: 10 a.m. Service at the Village Park.

Holmen: 9:30 a.m. - American Legion parade goes from Holmen Middle School parking lot to Halfway Creek band shelter. Ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

