Memorial Day Parade marches through La Crosse

The La Crosse community celebrated Memorial Day on Monday with a the annual parade led by American Legion Post 52 and the Logan High School marching band.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse community celebrated Memorial Day on Monday with a the annual parade led by American Legion Post 52 and the Logan High School marching band.

The parade started near downtown La Crosse and travelled down Main St. and West Av. to the Oak Grove Cemetery on La Crosse St. A ceremony there honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. 

A short time later, another ceremony was held at the Riverside Park band shell with a 21-gun salute and a laying of a wreath in the river.

People took the time during the ceremonies to think about what Memorial Day means.

"I think it's important to remember what has happened in the past so we don't ever have to have that happen again in the future," said Korean War Veteran Rudy Nedvidek.

"So many men and women made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms that we get to enjoy every day it's important to come out here and support that," said Mark Oldenburg

Speakers from the American Legion, The VFW, and the Navy Mothers Club where among the speakers who shared their thoughts on what Memorial Day means.

