Memorial Field in Sparta undergoes summer renovations

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Sparta High School kicked off summer with new renovations to Memorial Field. Construction began the day after Memorial Day and will continue until the beginning of the fall sports season.
The principal of Sparta High School, Sam Russ, said fans can expect to have a little bit more distance between their seats and the field.
"[The turf] will actually be elevated to about the same height as the bleachers, so you will actually have a better seat even though you are a little bit further away."
The current football field also does not have any working lights, but Russ says it will once renovations are complete.
Along with seating and lighting renovations for the fans, the grass field will be replaced with a new turf field for the athletes to play on. Sparta's football team, as well as their men's and women's soccer teams, will be able to enjoy this new terrain come mid-August.
"Our first football game is on August 15 against Baldwin-Woodville," said Russ,"And the goal is to have our team playing on that new field and representing our school."
The Sparta principle said this project was made possible by the school district's Capital Improvement Fund (Fund 46), the Sparta Gridiron Booster Club, and the men's and women's soccer booster clubs.