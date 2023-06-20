 Skip to main content
Memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury open to the public

  • Updated
  • 0
Children of missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury won't be released to their father and will remain in county custody
MN Winona Police Department

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury is scheduled for Sunday afternoon June 25 at Winona State University. 

Winona County Emergency Management released the details of the service on behalf of Kingsbury's family. 

The service is at 1 p.m. at the university's McCowan Gym. The doors to the gym open at 12 noon. 

Read her obituary here.

It says in lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for Maddi's two children. 

For those who aren't able to attend the service, it will be livestreamed. Details on the livestream will be released closer to the memorial service.  

Winona County Emergency Management shared a map of the university area highlighting parking and where to go for the memorial service. 

Parking map-Kingsbury funeral.jpg

Kingsbury disappeared from her Winona home on March 31. After more than two months of searching from law enforcement and hundreds of volunteers, her body was found near Mabel on June 7. 

That same day, Adam Fravel, Kingsbury's former boyfriend and father of their two children, was arrested and later charged in her death. 

