Memorial to Madeline Kingsbury created in Mabel

MABLE, Min. (WXOW) - Friends, family, and community members have created a memorial to Madeline Kingsbury near where she was found earlier this month.
Blue flowers, ribbons and pinwheels along with stuffed animals and other keepsakes are at the corner of Highway 43 and 198th Street North of the city of Mabel.
She was found last week off of a remote road not far from Mabel.
Meanwhile, the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page is asking for local musicians to come and play at a Memorial Service on June 25 at Winona State University.
If you are interested in playing at the Memorial visit the Facebook page here.
