Men involved in largest La Crosse meth bust face more charges

HUDSON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men arrested in what the La Crosse Police Department called its largest meth bust in history are looking at additional drug charges elsewhere in western Wisconsin.
Criminal charges were filed against Emmanuel Flores-Sauceda and Armando Lara Nieto in St. Croix County on February 7. Both men had three felonies filed against them including possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
The criminal case against the men begain on January 20 when the two men along with Juventino Lara Plancarte were arrested during a traffic stop on I-90 on French Island. Inside their vehicle was just under 11 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $124,000. It was the largest amount of the drug seized by La Crosse Police.
Lara Nieto and Lara Plancarte have remained in the La Crosse County Jail since their arrest in January.
Flores-Sauceda posted a $25,000 cash bond and was released from jail in La Crosse on February 1. According to online court records, he was arrested on February 8 and placed in the St. Croix County Jail. At a court hearing that day, he was given a $25,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court on February 24.
Online records don't list a date when Lara Nieto would make an appearance to answer for the St. Croix County charges. He has a court proceeding in La Crosse County Circuit Court scheduled for February 25.