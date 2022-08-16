Menomonie mullet going for the kids USA Mullet Championship title

MEMONOMIE (WQOW) - An 8-year-old is living the dream and getting famous in the Chippewa Valley, all thanks to his mullet.
We recently told you about Emmitt Bailey, who is from Menomonie. He is one of the top 25 finalists for the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Voting began for the national competition for the best mullet, where the winner receives $2,500.
Emmitt told News 18 he wants to use the money to buy a go kart to race.
Now, whether or not Emmitt makes the top 3 in the next round, his dad, Eric, said it's been worth the ride.
"One is just to see his smile, all the cool things he gets to do, is just awesome", Eric said." I mean when they let him in the police car the other day, and they hit the sirens, I mean the smiles were ear to ear. "
You can cast your vote for Emmitt now until August 19th right here.