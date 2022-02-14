Mental health first aid training forms positive partnerships

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A partnership between the La Crosse Police Department and Aquinas Catholic schools is providing what they call "mental first aid training".
Part of a national program, the course's goal is to give a teacher a better understanding of how to identify and respond to students in crisis.
"We often have to look at atypical versus typical adolescent behaviors," said Captain Avrie Schott of the department's Community Service Bureau. "What does that look like and how do you recognize signs and symptoms of somebody living with a mental illness?"
The classes also help break down the stigmas that often surround mental illness.
The police department has been offering this specific training since 2018.