Meth dealer arrested in large La Crosse drug bust sentenced to 15 years

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - One of three men arrested in a January 2022 drug bust that led to what police called the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the city's history is now heading to prison.

In federal court in Madison on Wednesday, Judge William Conley sentenced Juventino Lara Plancarte, 55, to 15 years in prison for possessing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges on March 14, 2023.

On January 2, 2022, La Crosse Police stopped a car on I-90. Plancarte was a passenger in the car.

During the stop, a K9 officer alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. In the trunk of the car, police found 11 pounds of methamphetamine in a backpack.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Plancarte admitted that the bag and drugs were his. He said he coming to La Crosse to sell the drugs.

The arrest of Plancarte and two other men in the vehicle led to the search of a residence in Hudson where more drugs and cash were found.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Plancarte is a Mexican national who had recently finished a 12 year sentence on meth dealing charges in Idaho. He was deported back to Mexico in December 2019.

Judge Conley said that the lengthy sentence was given because of Plancarte's fast return to the US after his deportation to continue drug dealing plus the fact that he wasn't deterred by his previous 12 year sentence.

The two other men with Plancarte, Emmanuel Flores-Sauceda and Armando Lara Nieto were charged in state court for their involvement. Flores-Sauceda was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in early May.

Lara Nieto pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge in November 2022. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 3.