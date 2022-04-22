Mexican citizen sentenced in Trempealeau County drug case

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A woman from Mexico living in Trempealeau County is sentenced to five years in federal prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison, the case dates back to August 2020 when authorities got information that cocaine was being sold at a barbershop and taverns in Arcadia. The investigation later uncovered that the drugs were sent from Puerto Rico and in return, money and guns were sent back there.
In May, June, and July 2021, federal search warrants of packages sent between Puerto Rico and residences in Winona and Independence connected to the drug trafficking turned up drugs and guns.
On July 14, 2021, investigators delivered a package containing cocaine to a residence in Independence. They also had a search warrant for the home. There they found Karlett Salazar Zagal, one other adult, and an underage female.
When interviewed, Salazar admitted to her role in the trafficking and shipping of packages back and forth between Trempealeau County and Puerto Rico.
In his sentencing on Thursday, Judge William Conley noted Salazar's role in the large drug conspiracy and her decision to send firearms to another member of the conspiracy.