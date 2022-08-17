Michels Makes Onalaska stop for GOP Unity

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - Tim Michels paid a visit to the La Crosse county GOP headquarters on Wednesday night. Local republicans were able to hear both Michels as well as candidate for Lieutenant Governor Roger Roth in what was called a unity gathering for the party. Those in attendance were quickly energized by remarks from both Michels and Roth offering up their ideas to address crime, education and election integrity.
"So it's a very clear contrast, people are ready for a change," Michels said. "We're gonna get our message out there and we are not just going to get those independents and those undecided out there, but so many blue collar democrats that are feeling like the party has left them."
Michels zeroed in on education as one of the first things he wants to revamp. He cited his own public school education 40 years ago and how much things have changed since then. Michels saying today's education needs a competitive edge and universal school choice for parents is the better option moving forward.