Michels makes weekend stop in La Crosse County

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Republicans gathered on Saturday night at their annual Lincoln Dinner, with several guest speakers in attendance. WXOW News 19 was able to catch up with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels prior to the event.
Michels noted that what he keeps hearing as he travels across the state is a concern about rising crime.
"It's the biggest thing I hear," Michels said. "It's a number one priority. Right now, it seems like the bad guys are saying 'Hey, we can get away with this,' I want to back law enforcement, get the rule of law back."
Michels also addressed the criticism he's been getting from some political ads on his education stance.
"Score are on the decline, I want them back up," Michels said, adding how this should be something current Governor Tony Evers should already be strong on and getting done.
"I want parents having the choice, deciding where their son or daughter goes to school and where those tuition dollars go," Michels said. "It's competition in the education market place."
Michels also added that with his business background, getting things done takes the willingness and ability to work with people from both parties.
"I'm going to get things done," he stated. "I don't care if I have to work with Democrats, Republicans or Independents."
Michels noted his endorsement from former governor Tommy Thompson, another Republican who he cited as beyond the political divide and knowing how to bring people together."