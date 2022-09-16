Mid West Music Fest brings 60 artists to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) brings 60 musical acts to seven venues in La Crosse.
For more than 13 years, MWMF has brought music and art to the Driftless Region. Friday night kicked off the start of the two-day event.
60 local and regional bands will perform throughout downtown La Crosse - on the main stage in Riverside Park, The Charmant, Grounded Patio, Warehouse, Popcorn Tavern, The Main and the Root Note.
MWMF's Executive Director Dylan Williker said there's even more to the event.
"Free activities Saturday afternoon. We'll have yoga, tin-type photography, a makers market with different local vendors, as well as some kids activities from the Parenting Place and the La Crosse Public Library," Williker said.
Tickets are $45 for a day pass and $80 for the weekend pass.