Middle school incident sparks frustrated social media post

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- A West Salem father turned to social media following a school incident in December, which sparked a response on the post.
The father, speaking to News 19, said a group of middle school students - including his two children - were confronted and threatened by another student.
Despite occurring at the beginning of the school day, neither he or his wife were informed until children were being dismissed at the end of the day.
He added that his attempts to follow up with school officials, went without a response until he turned to social media to vent his frustrations.
Friday morning, West Salem Superintendent Ryan Rieber shared in a statement saying, "We have taken internal steps and worked with the West Salem Police Department to ensure there was no threat to our students or staff. We appreciated the cooperation of our students in reporting the concerns they had and we will continue to act swiftly and diligently to ensure a safe learning environment for all."