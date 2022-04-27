Middle schoolers cleaning up in West Salem

West Salem, Wis. - (WXOW) - West Salem middle schoolers took part in an Earth Day event a week late but no one seemed to mind. The student council originally organized a clean up day for all the students. Today it happened.
"I'm excited to take part in the clean up because kids might realize that it's not a bad thing to pick up trash," said 8th grader Lydia Jothen. "It's actually a pretty cool thing and others can follow and do it like part of their every day lives."
Some students walked along the campus while others boarded buses that took them out to further locations like parks.
"Well, part of what we do here is get people really excited to serve our community," said 8th grade teacher Amber Coe. "Our community gives a lot to us and so we want to give it back. It's part of what we do here."
The event was organized through the West Salem Middle School student council.