Middle schoolers redevelop their school for a community planning project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In October, Lincoln Middle School 7th graders took part in National Community Planning month where they redeveloped their own school.
La Crosse city planners have worked with Lincoln Middle Schoolers for 12 years, learning about the wants and needs of the area youth and finding inspiration for future city projects.
In the instance that Lincoln Middle School were to close, planners wanted an idea of what could potentially go in that space. In the past, students have redeveloped the KMart, Valley View Mall and more.
Of the 15 total projects, four were presented on Thursday. Ideas ranged from art museums, community gardens and apartments to a mall-type building that housed a food court alongside local community nonprofits.
As students worked alongside the city planners, they learned a few key lessons.
"Working in groups and having some disagreements and coming to a consensus and that process that all of us go through as adults," Lincoln Middle School 7th grade teacher Scott Bagniefski said. "There's a great math component to this, that when they redesign a certain property, put a room in or a building they have to do it to scale and that's a big middle school concept."
The students also took a dive into art and the history behind their school.
While there are some fun components in these projects, Bagniefski said students learned how to account for the needs of the community.
"They start to discuss what are groups in La Crosse that aren't represented, who are groups that we need to reach out to and what can we do here to help people in need," Bagniefski said. "One of the huge discussions from students was the homeless population at Houska Park and can we do something here to help that."
While these project ideas for Lincoln Middle School are not for an active project, they will be kept for future use or inspiration.