 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Coverage:

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Middleton man drowns in Kickapoo River in Vernon County

  • Updated
  • 0
Vernon County sheriff-side of squad car.jpg

ONTARIO, Wis. (WXOW) - A 19-year-old Middleton man drowns Thursday afternoon on the Kickapoo River according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Roy Torgerson said Aundra D. Keaton, Jr., was tubing with friends on the river near Ontario in the Town of Whitestown around 1:15 p.m. 

The group stopped along the river to swim. Witnesses said Keaton found a deep dropoff and went under. The sheriff's office said he was not wearing a life preserver. 

A female in the group tried to rescue him, but was unsuccessful. 

Search teams from multiple departments and agencies combed the river. They recovered Keaton's body shortly before 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh. 

The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. 

Tags

Recommended for you