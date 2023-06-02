Middleton man drowns in Kickapoo River in Vernon County

ONTARIO, Wis. (WXOW) - A 19-year-old Middleton man drowns Thursday afternoon on the Kickapoo River according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Roy Torgerson said Aundra D. Keaton, Jr., was tubing with friends on the river near Ontario in the Town of Whitestown around 1:15 p.m.
The group stopped along the river to swim. Witnesses said Keaton found a deep dropoff and went under. The sheriff's office said he was not wearing a life preserver.
A female in the group tried to rescue him, but was unsuccessful.
Search teams from multiple departments and agencies combed the river. They recovered Keaton's body shortly before 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.
The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.