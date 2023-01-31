MiEnergy Cooperative issues peak alert for Wednesday morning

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy on Wednesday morning.
They've issued a Peak Alert from between 6:55 a.m to 10:05 a.m. due to the high demand for energy on the regional grid.
A release from MiEnergy said that members enfrolled in Interruptible Heating/Dual Fuel will have their heating equipment managed during that window.
The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.