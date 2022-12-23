MiEnergy issues peak alert for SE MN and NE IA this afternoon

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa This Morning... ...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas Morning for the Entire Area... .Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over roadways in parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this morning. Due to this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this morning. Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to 35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&