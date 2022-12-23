 Skip to main content
...Slippery Travel This Morning...

Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over
roadways in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from
southwest into central Wisconsin this morning.

Slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach your
destination.

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect for Parts of Southeast
Minnesota and Northeast Iowa This Morning...
...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas Morning
for the Entire Area...

.Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over
roadways in parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this
morning. Due to this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued
for this morning.

Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to
35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can
occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

MiEnergy issues peak alert for SE MN and NE IA this afternoon

By Kevin Millard

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy this afternoon into the evening.

They've issued a Peak Alert beginning Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. which they said was due to the high demand for energy on the regional grid.

The alert runs from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. MiEnergy asks that people shift electricity use until later.

MiEnergy will be managing dairy water heaters and grain dryers enrolled in energy management programs during this time according to a company statement on the alert.

The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.

