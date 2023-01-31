MiEnergy issues Peak Alert for Tuesday evening

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy on Tuesday evening.
They've issued a Peak Alert from between 5 pm to 8 p.m due to the high demand for energy on the regional grid.
A release from MiEnergy said that they'll be managing dairy water heaters and grain dryers enrolled in its energy management programs during this time.
They also suggest that its members can conserve energy during the alert by turning their heating systems down to 68 degrees-lower if no one is home, run the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, and using a microwave instead of an oven to cook.
The cooperative said that "Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand on the electric grid."
The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.