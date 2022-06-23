Miller Ingenuity has been on track for 75 years

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Miller Ingenuity gathered with community members Thursday afternoon to celebrate its diamond anniversary.
The company makes products for the locomotive and railroad industry, including both passenger and freight rail.
"Most companies last about 10-15 years anymore and here we are on your 75th," CEO and President Steven Blue said.
Founded in 1947 by Rudy Miller, the company has grown globally and has more than 200 rail-focused patents and Blue said that "every single train you see in the United States and in most parts of the world, we have our parts on it."
Blue based the company's success on staying flexible, inventive and because of Rudy Miller "creativity is in our DNA."
To foster employees' creativity, the Creation Station was created within the factory; a place where employees can think and solve problems whenever they feel the need.
Looking at the company as a whole, along with a recent invention that's geared toward rail workers' safety, Minnesota State Representative Gene Pelowski said it's "phenomenal."
The company hosted a celebration event on Thursday where they gave tours of the factory and hosted lunch.
In attendance was David Mackay, descendent of Rudy Miller and Miller Ingenuity board member.
"It's actually founded by my grandfather," Mackay said. "It's just fascinating to see this company grow. Even though it's been 75 years, the last 15-20 years have been exponential."
"Rudy would be very proud."