Milwaukee man gets 16 years in prison for fatal stabbing of Onalaska man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Milwaukee man receives 16 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man in 2019.
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jefferey Wagner sentenced Angel Monge-Mathuzima on Tuesday in the death of 33-year-old Ryan Sorenson on September 15, 2019.
The stabbing happened during an altercation in West Allis when Sorenson was with friends early that morning. They were approached by a man and a woman. An argument broke out and Sorenson was stabbed. He died a short time later. The man and woman fled before police arrived.
During his trial in April, a jury took less than two hours to convict Monge-Mathuzima of second-degree reckless homicide in the case.
Following prison, Monge-Mathuzima, 32, has nine years of extended supervision.
The woman, Shirley Louise Monge, pleaded guilty to a charge of felony murder-battery as a party to the crime in May 2021 according to online court records.
She was also scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday but had her proceeding delayed. She is now scheduled for sentencing on July 11.