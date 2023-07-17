 Skip to main content
Milwaukee rapper shines on stage at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - A female rapper from Milwaukee is making a big name for herself.

Kia Rap Princess

Kia Rap Princess performed at The American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest for the first time this year.

Kia says she has been creating music for the last 15 years but this Summerfest performance was a whole new level for her. She said she is proud to represent her home city this way.

"This opportunity wasn't just for Kia Rap Princess. I felt that if I did this correctly, it would open up doors for others behind me," Kia Rap Princess said. "So, that is me doing the best even for the city, you know? Not only that I represented me, but I represented Milwaukee."

Kia opened up for rapper Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. She was voted the best local showcase performer at Summerfest.

