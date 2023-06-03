 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 8 AM CDT Monday.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest, while highest concentrations are expected near north
central and northeast Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River
Valley. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion,
while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Milwaukee school bus goes up in flames seconds after driver safely evacuates all 37 students

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — School bus driver Imunek Williams was just two blocks away from dropping a group of students off at the Milwaukee Academy of Science on Wednesday morning when she suddenly smelled something burning. Minutes later, the bus was engulfed in flames.

Williams, 24, has been a bus driver for a little under a year. With a 1-year-old and another little one on the way, she credits her motherly instincts for what she did next.

“I had the driver window down and thought the smell was coming from another car at first but then the smoke started coming through my heater so I pulled over,” Williams told CNN. Putting her fears aside, Williams calmly evacuated all 37 students, ranging from elementary to high school, from the smoking bus. “Fifteen to 30 seconds after the last child got off the bus, I turned around and the bus was up in flames,” Williams said.

Some students pulled out their cellphones to record the blazing bus while others stood in shock until another bus came to take them to school.

First responders arrived on the scene, putting water hoses through the bus windows to put out the fire. Williams, who is expecting a baby boy in August, was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

“I’m fine, the baby is fine. I’m just thankful I was able to help those kids,” she said. “If my son was on that bus, I would want the driver to protect the kids at all costs.”

Williams has received an outpouring of love and appreciation from her community. Thanks to her heroic act, all 37 bus riders involved are safe and out on summer vacation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

