Milwaukee school bus goes up in flames seconds after driver safely evacuates all 37 students

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 8 AM CDT Monday. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the advisory area. In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest concentrations are expected near north central and northeast Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality