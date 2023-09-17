Mini Donut 5K held in Trempealeau

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) – The ninth annual Mini Donut 5K honor walk/run was held Saturday.
The event started and ended at the historic Trempealeau Hotel.
The sole purpose of the honor walk/run is for suicide awareness.
Leo Silva, a race director for the walk/run, said that the proceeds stay local.
“We donate money for suicide prevention summit that is actually coming up next week,” Silva said. “With it being Suicide Awareness Month, there are different organizations that we have donated money to in the past, but we like to keep it local.”
Finishers received a medal for there efforts in the walk/run.
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.