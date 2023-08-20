Mink release consequences after recent farm break in

Trempealeau County, Wis. - (WXOW) - Authorities in Trempealeau County continue their investigation into finding the person or persons responsible for the recent release of several thousand mink from a farm. The state of the case and it's consequences continue for all involved.
"The suffering that the animals endure on factory farms is so severe that illegal action is necessary," says Peter Young, a former member of the Animal Liberation Front. "There are simply no laws to protect these animals in most instances."
But local animal experts disagree.
"The first consequence is, if oot all of them are caught, many of them won't survive very long," Kathy KasaKaitis said. She works directly with animals with her position of Wildlife Rehabilitator for the Coulee Humane Society.
Linda Maritech also deals directly with mink, running a rescue for farm-raised animals from her facility in Utah.
"We don't want to release these animals in masse because it has so many negatives," Maritech said. "Those mink are not saved when you release them like that, you have just signed their death sentence."
But Young sees it different.
"Chances of death on a fur farm are 100%. These animals are literally raised and bred to die," he said.
But Mikayla Raines of a Minnesota organization that saves mink and fox notes that activists seem to have their mission on the wrong track.
"I'm surprised this is still something they are doing because obviously it doesn't ever go well for the animals released," she said. "I guess I don't understand their purpose, what are they really fighting for?"
In the case of the Trempealeau County mink farm, KasaKaitas says around 2,000 animals were caught their condition not reported.
According to the USDA, Wisconsin is the largest producer of mink in the nation, with a total of 19 farms across the state.