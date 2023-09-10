 Skip to main content
Minnesota Board on Aging grant provides new opportunities in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Winona Friendship Center is looking forward to providing new opportunities to the community with a grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging

The Winona Friendship Center's mission is to support the quality of life for older adults in the Winona area through clubs, education, health and wellness. 

The organization was awarded a grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging totaling $10,557. 

With those funds, the organization has expanded its free, weekly community health clinic to provide easier access to cognitive and hearing screening. 

"It's an encouragement for people to get that baseline date because they can just absorb where they are with their memory and get comfortable with it," Winona Friendship Center Senior Advocate Lori Paulson said. "It's more of just an opportunity for learning of where someone is in their cognitive setting at a certain age."

The free clinic is in partnership with Bridges Health and Winona State University (WSU). The free clinics are delivered by WSU health profession students. 

"The idea behind the grant was to have a non-threatening environment, which our Bridges clinic is, to have this cognitive screening," Paulson said. "It's a safe environment where someone can just get some information that they can digest and then maybe go forward with their primary care, if they felt comfortable."

The Winona Friendship Center also purchased an audio meter with the grant money that will give people baseline data about their hearing. 

The clinics happen every Thursday at the Sobieski Park Lodge. 

