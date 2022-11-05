Minnesota candidates push for residents to vote on Tuesday

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- With less than three days until the midterm election, Minnesota candidates were in Southeastern Minnesota for one last push before voters head to the polls.
Friday evening, the Democratic-Famer-Labor (DFL) party was in Winona for a 'Get Out and Vote' rally.
Governor Tim Walz was joined by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Secretary of State Steve Simon, Attorney General Keith Ellison, State Auditor Julie Blaha and local DFL candidates.
In a special election in August, Representative Brad Finstad (R) defeated DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger to complete the remainder of the late Representative Jim Hagedorn's term.
Now, Ettinger is looking for a rematch and a two-year term.
"My approach has always been that I'm looking to provide a middle-of-the-road moderate opportunity to represent the entire district and to have a less partisan approach to get things done," Ettinger said.
A key difference between this race and the special election - Tuesday's vote incorporates the new First District map, which now includes Wabasha County.
In the Senate race, two candidates are looking to tackle one of the resident's largest concerns - the economy.
"As I have been traveling around the district and our candidates have been traveling around the state, visiting with folks we've heard from them loud and clear. Record inflation is absolutely crushing family budgets," Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said. "What our proposal would do is put more back in the pockets of hard-working Minnesotans with permanent ongoing tax relief. Our tax relief would lower taxes for working Minnesotans, so they have more money in their pockets every single paycheck."
His DFL opponent, Dan Wilson is looking to address the same issue.
"Our state has a $9 billion budget surplus," Wilson said. "When I'm elected, I'll make sure that budget surplus goes back into our communities helping reduce our cost of living for everyday things like childcare, like healthcare. Things that would drastically change the quality of life OF every single person that lives in this district."
There's one thing that all candidates seem to agree on - that it's crucial to get people out to vote on Tuesday.
"This is probably, if not the most important, one of the most important midterm elections in our country's history and our state's history," Miller said. "It's just really, really important that people get out to vote."
Political scientists say the midterm election could be the deciding factor if a red wave sweeps Minnesota. If the Republican Party can hold the Senate and pick up four seats in the House of Representatives, it could mean major policy changes in the state.