Minnesota church commemorates 52nd anniversary of US's first legally-recognized same-sex marriage

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103 degrees expected through Tuesday. Lows tonight will only fall to the mid-70s. * WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity levels climb tonight and Tuesday, resulting in higher heat indices compared to the last few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. &&