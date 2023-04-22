Minnesota Democratic governor expected to sign bills further protecting abortion and gender-affirming care

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding is forecast along the Mississippi River
through the coming week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for more widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in Moderate
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by Noon today.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Sunday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river crested at 14.48 feet Saturday evening.
It will continue to fall below flood stage Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.5 feet on 03/13/1973.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Minnesota Democratic governor expected to sign bills further protecting abortion and gender-affirming care

  • Updated
  • 0
MORE WALZ1.transfer.jpg

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign a series of bills that would further enshrine the right to abortion and gender-affirming care into state law while banning so-called conversion therapy.

The Democratic-led state Senate passed three bills Friday after their Democratic colleagues in the House advanced the legislation earlier this year.

The reproductive health care and gender-affirming care bills, HF366 and HF146, seek to shield people from any legal action that other states may levy over such care.

The legislation banning conversion therapy, HF16, which garnered only two Republican votes, outlaws organized attempts to convert people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning into straight or cisgender people.

"If anyone doubts that we can take meaningful action to protect our kids, I've got two words for you: Watch us," Walz said in a tweet Friday about legislation banning conversion therapy.

A spokesperson for the governor, Claire Lancaster, told CNN that Walz would sign the bills next week.

The measures follow a pattern set in Minnesota since it became the first state to codify abortion via legislative action since Roe v. Wade was reversed last year.

It stands in stark contrast with the bills cracking down on gender-affirming care and abortion pushed by Republican-led states across the country and follows a trend of blue states enacting shield laws to become havens for those seeking abortions and gender-affirming treatment who may be traveling from states where the practices are banned.

Some Republicans in Minnesota said that extending laws beyond the state's borders could be unconstitutional.

"This legislation pushes Minnesota towards extensive litigation over constitutional issues with other states," Republican state Sen. Paul Utke said of HF366 on the Senate floor Friday. "We are getting into telling them what they can and cannot do in how we are going to protect people."

Utke warned that the bill could make Minnesota taxpayers liable for legal challenges and expensive payouts.

But the Democratic author of the abortion bill argued that Minnesota needed to act to protect abortion as more states seek to ban it.

"Without our action they will reach within our borders following patients and preventing them from receiving lifesaving medical care or punishing them for receiving such care, and penalizing the Minnesota professionals that continue to legally provide it," state Sen. Kelly L. Morrison said during debate Friday.

The Minnesota legislation comes at a time when the future of medication abortion remains unknown.

The abortion rights community and its allies in the Biden administration secured a striking victory from the conservative-majority Supreme Court with an order Friday night that stopped restrictions on a medication abortion drug from taking effect.

But there is much still to play out in the litigation and Friday's order is unlikely to be the justices' final word on the Food and Drug Administration's approach to regulating the drug.

On the state level, Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a trio of bills earlier this month that further protect the rights to abortion and gender-affirming services, setting Colorado up to be a haven for people from states with more restrictive laws.

And last month, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Colorado's blue neighbor to the south, signed legislation that prohibits local municipalities and other public bodies from interfering with a person's ability to access reproductive or gender-affirming health care services in the state.

CNN Reporters Ariane de Vogue and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report