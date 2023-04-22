Minnesota Democratic governor expected to sign bills further protecting abortion and gender-affirming care

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .Moderate to major flooding is forecast along the Mississippi River through the coming week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for more widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued by late this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/18/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&