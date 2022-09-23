Minnesota Democrats "Rally for Roe" at Winona State University

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Friday afternoon, the Minnesota Senate Reproductive Freedom Caucus and Winona Democrats hosted a "Rally for Roevember" at Winona State University.
Officials at the event emphasized the importance of the upcoming midterm election and the impact it will have on reproductive rights in the state.
This comes after Roe v. Wade was overturned in the Supreme Court back in June.
Speaking at the event was DFL Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen and Senator Mary Kunesh, where they urged attendees to make educated choices at the polls and for them to vote for Minnesota District 28 State Senate Candidate Dan Wilson.
"As a state senator I would work to codify that into state law so that no other future court decision could overturn it like what happened on the federal level," Wilson said.
He is running against Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller to represent the district.
After the "Rally for Roevember" event, students and residents marched to the polls, as Friday was the first day of early voting for the midterm elections.
For more information on voting early in Minnesota, click here.