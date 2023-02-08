Minnesota Department of Public Safety announce grants for stop arm cameras

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW)- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced a $1.4 million in grants to provide stop arm cameras on buses Wednesday morning.
The cameras will go to 19 schools and other transportation companies around the state.
The project is in partnership with law enforcement agencies including the Minnesota State Patrol, police departments and sheriff's offices statewide.
Project funds will also be used towards educating drivers to obey the law and stop for buses with flashing lights, and the cameras will help hold violators accountable.