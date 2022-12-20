 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Expected...

.A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into
Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow Wednesday
night into Thursday morning before strong northwest winds develop
Thursday through Saturday. The strongest winds will be Thursday
night through Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph and life-
threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero. Blizzard
conditions are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River
Thursday night through Friday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting
snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches and cause power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening wind chills are expected
Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero
Thursday night through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Minnesota DNR announces new wolf management plan

  • Updated
  • 0

MINN., (WXOW) - Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized the state's new plan for wolf management for the next 10 years.

Grey Wolf

The new plan features 6 main goals:

  • Maintain a resilient wolf population in Minnesota
  • Collaborate with diverse partners to maintain that population
  • Minimize human and wolf interactions and conflicts
  • Inform and educate the public about wolves in Minnesota
  • Conduct new research on wolf management strategies
  • Allow the wolf program to fulfill agency responsibilities and the needs of the public 

This is the first update to Minnesota's wolf management plan since 2001.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you