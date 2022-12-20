Minnesota DNR announces new wolf management plan

MINN., (WXOW) - Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized the state's new plan for wolf management for the next 10 years.
The new plan features 6 main goals:
- Maintain a resilient wolf population in Minnesota
- Collaborate with diverse partners to maintain that population
- Minimize human and wolf interactions and conflicts
- Inform and educate the public about wolves in Minnesota
- Conduct new research on wolf management strategies
- Allow the wolf program to fulfill agency responsibilities and the needs of the public
This is the first update to Minnesota's wolf management plan since 2001.