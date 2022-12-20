Minnesota DNR announces new wolf management plan

Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Expected... .A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning before strong northwest winds develop Thursday through Saturday. The strongest winds will be Thursday night through Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph and life- threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero. Blizzard conditions are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River Thursday night through Friday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening wind chills are expected Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero Thursday night through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&