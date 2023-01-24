Minnesota DNR Delivers Ice Safety Info

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn.-Six vehicles fell through the ice on Lake Pepin Saturday morning, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind you to be smart and safe. Throughout southern Minnesota this year, ice conditions haven't been good. The formation of new ice gets slowed by the heavy snow that insulates it, and the additional weight the ice can handle is limited by the heaviness of the slush and snow on top of it. Nicole Biagi, the ice safety coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said it's important for you to prepare for the ice you plan to be on.
“People need to take extra caution this winter if they’re going out on the ice. It’s important to realize that if you do fall through the ice, it can be life threatening, and so it’s-it’s important to have the proper safety gear," Biagi said.
The proper safety gear includes a life jacket and ice safety picks to pull yourself out of the water. She also said you should have your vehicle's doors unlocked, your windows rolled down, and be ready to get out quickly if necessary.